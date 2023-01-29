Annie Wersching, '24' & 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

Annie Wersching has sadly died.

The actress, best known for her roles in shows like 24, Bosch and Timeless, passed away at the age of 45 after a battle with cancer, her publicist confirmed via Deadline on Sunday (January 29).

She received her diagnosis in 2020, and continued filming projects like The Rookie and Star Trek: Picard.

Her husband, Stephen Full, shared a statement.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall,” he said.

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’”

She and her husband share children Freddie, 12, Ozzie, and Archie, 4.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support the family. Our thoughts are with Annie’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.