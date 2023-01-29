Top Stories
Annie Wersching, '24' &amp; 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

Annie Wersching, '24' & 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, &amp; the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 2:59 pm

Annie Wersching, '24' & 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

Annie Wersching, '24' & 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

Annie Wersching has sadly died.

The actress, best known for her roles in shows like 24, Bosch and Timeless, passed away at the age of 45 after a battle with cancer, her publicist confirmed via Deadline on Sunday (January 29).

She received her diagnosis in 2020, and continued filming projects like The Rookie and Star Trek: Picard.

Her husband, Stephen Full, shared a statement.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall,” he said.

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’”

She and her husband share children Freddie, 12, Ozzie, and Archie, 4.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support the family. Our thoughts are with Annie’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
annie wersching rip 01
annie wersching rip 02
annie wersching rip 03
annie wersching rip 04
annie wersching rip 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Annie Wersching, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr