Amanda Seyfried Joins New Peacock Thriller 'Long Bright River'

Amanda Seyfried has signed on to star in and executive produce the new Peacock thriller series Long Bright River.

The 38-year-old Mama Mia actress will play a character named Mickey in the limited series. The character is a Philadelphia police officer who gets caught up in a murder mystery in the neighborhood she patrols.

Long Bright River is based on a 2020 novel of the same name from author Liz Moore.

So far, no other casting has been announced. However, it was created by Liz and Nikki Toscano.

“Long Bright River tells a story about the collective power of an underserved community,” the pair said in a press release. “We are thrilled that Amanda Seyfried will lead this series about how those initially perceived as victims can band together to regain their power.”

They continued, saying, “Moore’s family history and her work with harm-reduction and community-service organizations in Philadelphia informed the series, which aims to portray with compassion the lives of those struggling with addiction and the family members who love them.”

