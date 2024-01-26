Richest 'Shark Tank' Sharks Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth (2 Are Worth Over $1 Billion!)

Shark Tank is currently in the middle of it’s 15th season on ABC!

The hit unscripted series, which has four Emmy awards, may be airing one season at the moment, but there are also two additional seasons that are in production.

Here’s a synopsis: The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons – continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. The Sharks will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

The show’s group of Sharks has included Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary and Robert Herjavec since it first premiered in 2009, with Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner joining later on. Each season also features guest Sharks to also potentially invest in new ventures.

While it has been revealed that two more seasons are in production, one longtime Shark will NOT be returning after season 17.

There’s a lot of buzz about which Shark on the panel has the highest net worth. With the addition of guest Sharks who are highly successful in their respective industries, fans might be surprised to find out just which Shark is no. 1.

Click through the slideshow to see their net worths ranked from lowest to highest…