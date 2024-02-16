Megan Fox Slams Haters Saying That She Looks 'Different' In Super Bowl Photos With Taylor Swift

Megan Fox is hitting back at claims that she looks “different” in photos from the 2024 Super Bowl.

The 37-year-old actress watched the biggest football game of the year with fiance Machine Gun Kelly, and they celebrated the Chiefs win with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

However, a photo of Megan and MGK with the other couple led to some haters online saying that something was off in the actress’ appearance. She didn’t take that claim lying down and put the trolls on blast.

Read more about Megan Fox’s response to her haters…

Taking to Instagram, Megan shared two new photos from the Super Bowl celebration.

“oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Megan continued, writing, “turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan 💁🏻‍♀️”

Super Bowl weekend was a big one for her and MGK. The couple returned and watched the game together one year after sparking breakup rumors at the 2023 game.

If you missed it, Megan recently hit the red carpet in one of her most NSFW looks to date!

Check out Megan Fox’s pics below…