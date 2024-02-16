Top Stories
Fri, 16 February 2024 at 12:25 pm

Ashley Park Returns to 'Emily in Paris' Set After Recent Hospitalization

Ashley Park is back to work on Emily in Paris, nearly a month after telling the world about her hospitalization.

The 32-year-old actress was joined by co-star Lily Collins while filming a scene on the streets of Paris, France on Friday (February 16). The actresses are currently working on the upcoming fourth season of the fan-fave Netflix series.

Ashley is thankfully recovered after being hospitalized for septic shock. She revealed that she was diagnosed with tonsillitis while on holiday at the end of 2023 and it “spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

If you didn’t know, Ashley is dating one of her co-stars and he’s been by her side throughout the whole ordeal.

See which cast members will be and will not be returning for the new season.

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos from the set of Emily in Paris…
Photos: Backgrid
