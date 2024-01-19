Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Critics After Showing Off Tanning Bed in Her Office

Ashley Park Hospitalized, Recovering From 'Critical Septic Shock' to Multiple Organs

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 5:40 pm

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: 13 Actors Expected to Return, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: 13 Actors Expected to Return, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

Lily Collins has started filming season four of Emily in Paris and fans can’t wait for new episodes of the fan-fave series!

“Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake,” Lily wrote on Instagram along with photos of herself holding the script for the first episode of the season.

The third season, which premiered back in December 2022 on Netflix, ended with quite a few cliffhangers. We of course expect certain stars to be back, but the fate of some actors is up in the air. There’s one star in particular whose fate is unknown.

Browse through the slideshow to see who is expected to return, and who isn’t…

Photos: Netflix
