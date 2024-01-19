Selena Gomez Reacts to Being Cast in Linda Ronstadt Biopic

Selena Gomez is sharing her thoughts on her next major project!

On January 10, it was confirmed that Selena, 31, would star as Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic directed by David O. Russell.

Selena took to Instagram on Friday (January 19) to express her excitement for the opportunity to play the famed singer on screen.

“I have no words to describe my heart for this project,” she wrote on her Story next to a screenshot of Deadline’s article confirming the news. “Years of hoping this dream would become my reality.”

Selena then posted an old photo of Linda with the text, “Love your heart and soul for life and music @lindaronstadtmusic.”

