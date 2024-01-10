Selena Gomez to Play Linda Ronstadt in Upcoming Biopic

The rumors are true: Selena Gomez is set to play music icon Linda Ronstadt in a new biopic!

The rumors began when the-31-year-old actress and singer took to her social media and shared a photo of Linda‘s 2013 memoir “Simple Dreams.”

Now, it’s been confirmed.

Keep reading to find out more…

The film is currently in pre-production. If you don’t know, Linda is known for albums including Heart Like a Wheel and Simple Dreams. In her decades-long career, she won 11 Grammys, and received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy.

If you don’t know, both Selena and Linda are of Mexican descent. Rolling Stone was first to report this news.

Linda retired from singing after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2012.