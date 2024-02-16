Top Stories
Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

Taylor Swift Makes 'Tortured Poets' Announcement at First Australia Show, Reveals New Bonus Song

Matthew Morrison Says He Was Going to Leave 'Glee,' But Cory Monteith's Death Changed Plans

Amy Schumer Addresses Comments About Her Face: 'I Feel Strong &amp; Beautiful'

Fri, 16 February 2024 at 11:57 am

Prince Harry On 'Good Morning America,' The Biggest Revelations: If He'll Become an American Citizen, Details About His Kids & More

Prince Harry On 'Good Morning America,' The Biggest Revelations: If He'll Become an American Citizen, Details About His Kids & More

Prince Harry opened up about so many facets of his life during an interview with Good Morning America.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex spoke with journalist Will Reeve in a conversation, which aired on Friday morning (February 16).

In it, he candidly discussed his life in America with wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet. The Prince even revealed if he had considered applying to become an official citizen of the United States since he’s been a resident for several years!

He also spoke about his relationship with his family after flying to the U.K. to spend time with his father King Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Prince Harry revealed if he thought that the illness could help mend fractured relationships within the Royal Family and if there were more plans for him to return home in the coming months.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Prince Harry’s interview…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, EG, Extended, King Charles, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Family, Slideshow