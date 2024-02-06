Prince Harry Lands in London to Be with King Charles After More News Emerges About the Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry has reportedly landed in London, England after taking an overnight flight out of LAX Airport in Los Angeles to be with his father.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex rushed to be with King Charles, who announced his cancer diagnosis on Monday (February 5). Daily Mail has photos, and has confirmed previous reports that his wife Meghan Markle and their kids did not join him for the trip overseas.

Keep reading to find out more…

If you don’t know, Prince Harry and Meghan‘s rep confirmed he’d be heading out, saying, “He will be traveling to the U.K. to see His Majesty in the coming days.”

When we found out the King was diagnosed with cancer, not much was disclosed by the Palace except that he would be undergoing treatments and postponing royal events.

Now, we’ve learned that the cancer is not prostate cancer. Additionally, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a statement indicating that despite whatever form of cancer it is, it was caught early.

Sunak said, “Thankfully this has been caught early, and now everyone will be wishing him that he gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery.”

Of the tensions that might come with Prince Harry‘s visit, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said, “I’m sure Harry will put aside the past right now for this serious issue. The Royal family, including the Sussexes…it’s so important that everyone is pulling in the right direction.”

King Charles‘ former press secretary Kristina Kyriacou said, “Charles adores Harry. He didn’t want any of this estrangement. If out of bad news, some good news comes and Harry and the King and the Queen and his brother are reunited – how wonderful.”

There has been a lot of royal drama and gossip recently, with Prince Harry‘s book “Spare” revealing a ton of information.

The two brothers have also reportedly been feuding, and there are reports dating back years about the state of their relationship.