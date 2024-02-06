Top Stories
Taylor Swift Fans Decode Hidden Meanings Behind Every New Song Title for 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Will Prince Harry See Prince William During Visit with King Charles? Answer Revealed

Austin Butler Reacts to Backlash Over That Vanessa Hudgens Interview, Explains His Thought Process, & Gives Two-Word Comment on Kaia Gerber Relationship

Jennifer Aniston Forgets Who David Schwimmer Is in Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Commercial - Watch Now

Tue, 06 February 2024 at 10:00 am

What Is Tyler Hynes' Best Hallmark Movie? Just Jared Poll Results Revealed!

This poll is now closed!

It Was Always You poster

And the winner is… It Was Always You!

Tyler Hynes‘ fans have voted, and they have deemed 2021′s It Was Always You as his best Hallmark Channel movie ever!

Here’s a synopsis of the film: Elizabeth’s engagement plans are thrown into disarray when her fiancée’s free-spirited brother David returns home. With her engagement party looming and a million things to do, David’s unexpected influence prompts Elizabeth to question her life decisions.

In second place is 2021′s Sweet Carolina, followed by 2022′s Three Wise Men and a Baby.

Thank you so much to all of the fans who voted in this poll!

_______

Original article:

Tyler Hynes is one talented actor, and his resume with the Hallmark Channel is quite extensive.

We’ve gathered up his list of movies and want to hear from Hallmark fans: which of his films in his Hallmark filmography is his absolute best? From Roadhouse Romance to An Unexpected Christmas to A Picture of Her, there’s so many great ones! That’s why we’re asking fans to vote!

Keep reading to find out more…

You can vote in this poll as many times as you wish as voting is unlimited! You can vote for 1 movie, or all 16!

Cast your vote below to have your voice heard.

Happy voting!
