Ashley Park's Boyfriend Paul Forman Says He's By Her Side 'No Matter What' Amid Medical Emergency

Ashley Park and Paul Forman fell in love on the set of Emily in Paris and now they’re each other’s support system in real life.

While Ashley has been going through a medical emergency this month, she has revealed that Paul has been right by her side.

Ashley revealed that she was diagnosed with tonsillitis while on holiday at the end of the year and it “spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.” Thankfully she is recovering now!

Paul took to Instagram on Friday (January 19) to share a sweet message of support for Ashley after she shared her story.

“By your side, no matter what ❤️ @ashleyparklady,” Paul wrote in his post.

Ashley commented on the post, “you’re my everything ❤️”

In her own post, Ashley expressed her love for Paul saying, “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Ashley can currently be seen making a cameo in the Mean Girls movie, which is in theaters now. She appeared as Gretchen in the original Broadway cast of the stage musical.