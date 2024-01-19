Ashley Park Hospitalized, Recovering From 'Critical Septic Shock' to Multiple Organs

Ashley Park shared some scary news about her health.

The 32-year-old actress – who you’ll recognize from Emily in Paris and, more recently, Mean Girls – took to social media on Friday (January 19) to reveal that she was hospitalized after a horrible illness.

She explained what happened and reflected on the experience.

Read more about Ashley Park’s scary hospitalization…

On Instagram, Ashley shared several photos and brief video clips from her stay in the hospital.

“As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

She expressed gratitude for her partner Paul Forman, saying he’d been “unconditionally by my side through all this.”

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say,” Ashley wrote.

The actress continued, adding, “And I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support. Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are).”

Thankfully, Ashley is recovering.

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst,” she told her fans.

She signed off with an apology for her absence and a heartfelt message: “I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay ❤️”

We are so happy that Ashley is doing better and wish her well moving forward!

Ashley and Paul were together at a major event in late 2023, and we’ve got all the pics.

See Ashley Park’s post below…