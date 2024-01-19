Pauly Shore Reacts to Richard Simmons Disapproval of New Biopic

Pauly Shore is speaking out after Richard Simmons slammed his new movie.

Earlier this week, new photos and a teaser trailer for the upcoming short film The Court Jester were released in which Pauly, 55, plays the 75-year-old fitness guru.

After the press material was released, Richard released a statement saying that he does not endorse the project.

“Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore,” Richard wrote on Facebook on Wednesday (Jan. 17). “I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read.”

He continued, “I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support.”

While arriving in Salt Lake City on Thursday (Jan. 18) to promote the new movie at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Pauly reacted to Richard‘s comments.

“Everyday is a different day, and you never know what he’s going to say the next day,” Pauly told TMZ with a laugh.

When asked what he would say to fans who don’t believe the film should be made without Richard‘s blessing, Pauly responded, “Well, if you know anything about me, I don’t come from a vindictive place. I’ve never came from that.”

“So, I think my whole attitude is if you build it, they will come, so I hope that once he sees the short, he sees what we’re trying to do with it, he’ll change his tune,” Pauly continued.

He added, “I love him. I love what he represents, which is why we want to do it. You know, he’s such a great character and it’s a good opportunity for me to get back out there as well.”

There’s also another Richard Simmons biopic movie in the works with Pauly once again playing him.