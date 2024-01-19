Bradley Cooper All Smiles in NYC After New Movie 'Maestro' Earns Seven BAFTAs 2024 Nominations

Bradley Cooper appears to be on Cloud Nine after the 2024 BAFTAs nominations!

The 49-year-old actor and director was all smiles as he chatted on the phone and went for a walk around the neighborhood on Friday morning (January 19) in New York City.

For his morning outing, Bradley bundled in a black coat paired with black sweatpants and fuzzy blue beanie.

Last week, it was announced that Bradley‘s latest movie Maestro had earned seven nominations at the 2024 BAFTAs, including Leading Actor and Director for Bradley.

The 2024 BAFTAs will take place on February 18 live from London, England with David Tennant hosting. Check out the full list of nominations here!

FYI: Bradley Cooper is wearing a Louis Vuitton beanie.