Top Stories
'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 10:40 am

Bradley Cooper All Smiles in NYC After New Movie 'Maestro' Earns Seven BAFTAs 2024 Nominations

Bradley Cooper All Smiles in NYC After New Movie 'Maestro' Earns Seven BAFTAs 2024 Nominations

Bradley Cooper appears to be on Cloud Nine after the 2024 BAFTAs nominations!

The 49-year-old actor and director was all smiles as he chatted on the phone and went for a walk around the neighborhood on Friday morning (January 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bradley Cooper

For his morning outing, Bradley bundled in a black coat paired with black sweatpants and fuzzy blue beanie.

Last week, it was announced that Bradley‘s latest movie Maestro had earned seven nominations at the 2024 BAFTAs, including Leading Actor and Director for Bradley.

The 2024 BAFTAs will take place on February 18 live from London, England with David Tennant hosting. Check out the full list of nominations here!

FYI: Bradley Cooper is wearing a Louis Vuitton beanie.
Just Jared on Facebook
bradley cooper allsmiles after baftas nominations 01
bradley cooper allsmiles after baftas nominations 02
bradley cooper allsmiles after baftas nominations 03
bradley cooper allsmiles after baftas nominations 04
bradley cooper allsmiles after baftas nominations 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bradley Cooper