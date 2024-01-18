BAFTAs 2024 Nominations Released - See the Full List of Nominees

Nominations for the 2024 BAFTAs have been revealed!

This year, Oppenheimer scored the most nominations with a total of 13. Poor Things received the second-most nominations this year with a total of 11.

There are some big surprises within the nominations including no nomination for Lily Gladstone and her director Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon. In addition, Barbie’s Greta Gerwig and Poor Things‘ Yorgos Lanthimos were not nominated in the Best Director category.

The British Academy announced the nominees for their annual awards on Thursday (January 10).

This year’s ceremony is set to take place on February 18 live from London, England with David Tennant hosting.

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

“How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

“Napoleon” — Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

“The Old Oak” — Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

“Poor Things” — Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

“Rye Lane” — Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

“Saltburn” — Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

“Scrapper” — Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

“Wonka” — Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

“The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska

BEST FILM

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

“The Holdovers” — Mark Johnson

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas

“Poor Things” — Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest,”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

LEADING ACTRESS

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

“Blue Bag Life” — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” — Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]

“Earth Mama” — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

“How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)

“Is There Anybody Out There?” — Ella Glendining (Director)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“The Holdovers” — David Hemingson

“Maestro” — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things,” Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

“Past Lives” — Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

“Society of the Snow” — J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza

“The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron” — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” — Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram

“Elemental” — Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

DIRECTOR

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet

“The Holdovers,” Alexander Payne

“Maestro,” Bradley Cooper

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

DOCUMENTARY

“20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

“American Symphony” — Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

“Beyond Utopia” — Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” — Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

“Wham!” — Chris Smith

CASTING

“All of Us Strangers” — Kahleen Crawford

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Cynthia Arra

“The Holdovers” — Susan Shopmaker

“How to Have Sex” — Isabella Odoffin

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro,” Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer,” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Poor Things,” Robbie Ryan

“The Zone of Interest,” Łukasz Żal

EDITING

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Laurent Sénéchal

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame

“Poor Things,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“The Zone of Interest,” Paul Watts

COSTUME DESIGN

“Barbie,” Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Jacqueline West

“Napoleon,” Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

“Oppenheimer,” Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington

MAKE UP & HAIR

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

“Maestro” — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

“Napoleon” — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

“Oppenheimer” — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

“Poor Things” — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robbie Robertson

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

“Poor Things,” Jerskin Fendrix

“Saltburn,” Anthony Willis

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Daniel Pemberton

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Barbie” — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

“Oppenheimer” — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

“Poor Things” — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

“The Zone of Interest” — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

SOUND

“Ferrari” — Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

“Maestro” — Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

“Oppenheimer” — Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

“The Zone of Interest” — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“The Creator” — Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

“Napoleon” — Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

“Poor Things” — Simon Hughes

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“Crab Day” — Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

“Visible Mending” — Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

“Wild Summon” — Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“Festival of Slaps” — Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

“Gorka” — Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

“Jellyfish and Lobster” — Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

“Such a Lovely Day” — Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

“Yellow” — Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

BAFTAs host Ariana DeBose went viral last year when she did a rap number for her opening act.