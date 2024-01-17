Richard Simmons Does Not Endorse Pauly Shore Playing Him in Short Film & Upcoming Biopic

Pauly Shore is playing Richard Simmons in an upcoming short film, and later a full feature film, but the 75-year-old fitness guru isn’t in support.

New photos and a teaser trailer were released on Wednesday (January 17) for The Court Jester, which is set to premiere during the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

An unrelated movie is also in the works with Pauly playing the same role.

Richard‘s rep told ET in a statement on Wednesday, “Richard and I are not endorsing this project. It is unauthorized. I spoke to Pauly last year and told him [Richard] is not ready to tell his story.”

“Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support. Richard,” he also wrote on his personal verified Facebook page.

