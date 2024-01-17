Cousins Stephen & Robbie Amell Announce 'Code 8' Sequel Premiere Date, First Look Photos Revealed

Stephen and Robbie Amell are back for the upcoming Code 8 Part II!

The acting cousins just announced the premiere date for the sequel, just over four years after the first movie debuted.

If you recall, the actors raised the funds for the first film via a crowd-funded campaign, but after it dropped on Netflix, it became a hit and a sequel was greenlit in 2021!

“Hey everyone! We have some exciting news to share about Code 8 Part II,” Robbie starts out in the announcement video. “The movie will release globally on Netflix February 28th.”

“We wanted to give a special shout out to our Day 1 Code 8 fans,” Stephen added. “Without you, none of this would have been possible. We can’t wait for you to see what’s coming up next in the sequel.”

Here’s a synopsis: Connor (Robbie Amell) is out of prison and working as a janitor at a community center, having cut ties with his former criminal associate Garrett (Stephen Amell). Connor’s attempt at staying out of trouble is destroyed when he’s forced to help 14-year-old Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) escape from a pack of corrupt officers led by Sergeant King (Alex Mallari Jr.). King uses the newly launched robotic K9’s to track Pav down, while Connor finds himself once again reaching out to Garrett and his crew for help, but can he trust the man who landed him in prison in the first place?

Jeff Chan returns to direct the sequel, with a script by Jeff, Chris Paré, Sherren Lee and Jesse Lavercombe. Stephen and Robbie, of course, serve as producers.

Check out the previously released teaser right here, and browse through the gallery for the first look photos…