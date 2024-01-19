Kim Kardashian Responds to Critics After Showing Off Tanning Bed in Her Office

Kim Kardashian showed off the tanning bed she has in her office, and now she’s responding to critics of the controversial feature.

The 43-year-old mogul and reality star participated in the “of course” trend on TikTok earlier this week. If you were unaware, the trend follows the setup “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course…” Participants proceed to share an obvious fact about themselves.

In this case, Kim poked fun at some of the most luxurious features in her SKKN office that she would, of course, have. Examples included a “shrine” to her products, a wall of her magazine covers, a custom mannequin and a tanning bed.

The final feature is sparking some controversy online and even got her called out by a publication.

Allure published a story asking Kim not to “normalize tanning beds.”

She took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the request and explain that her tanning bed serves a very specific purpose: “I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often.”

