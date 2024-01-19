Top Stories
'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 11:44 am

Kim Kardashian Responds to Critics After Showing Off Tanning Bed in Her Office

Kim Kardashian Responds to Critics After Showing Off Tanning Bed in Her Office

Kim Kardashian showed off the tanning bed she has in her office, and now she’s responding to critics of the controversial feature.

The 43-year-old mogul and reality star participated in the “of course” trend on TikTok earlier this week. If you were unaware, the trend follows the setup “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course…” Participants proceed to share an obvious fact about themselves.

In this case, Kim poked fun at some of the most luxurious features in her SKKN office that she would, of course, have. Examples included a “shrine” to her products, a wall of her magazine covers, a custom mannequin and a tanning bed.

The final feature is sparking some controversy online and even got her called out by a publication.

Read more about Kim Kardashian’s controversy…

Allure published a story asking Kim not to “normalize tanning beds.”

She took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the request and explain that her tanning bed serves a very specific purpose: “I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often.”

In the TikTok, Kim also alluded to her comeback to the beauty world. If you missed it, we have all the details about her new makeup line.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kim Kardashian