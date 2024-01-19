The Richest 'High School Musical' Cast Members Ranked (No.1's Net Worth Beats No. 2 by Millions!)

No Disney Channel Original Movie had the masses soaring and flying in quite the same way as High School Musical.

Released in 2006, the original movie starred the likes of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale at the very start of their careers. It was the sort of smash hit that launched a mega-successful franchise and that had a positive impact on their net worth.

After working their way through classic bops like “We’re All In This Together,” the group got together for two more movies. High School Musical 3: Senior Year even got a theatrical release.

The franchise even inspired a Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, starring the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

Alongside Zac, Vanessa and Ashley, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel made up the main group of the original High School Musical franchise. Many of them have gone on to do big things over the years since they left high school behind.

We gathered the six main stars and ranked them from lowest to highest based on their estimated net worth.

Click through to see which High School Musical cast member bopped their way to the top of the list…