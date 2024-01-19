Top Stories
'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 11:53 am

The Richest 'High School Musical' Cast Members Ranked (No.1's Net Worth Beats No. 2 by Millions!)

Continue Here »

The Richest 'High School Musical' Cast Members Ranked (No.1's Net Worth Beats No. 2 by Millions!)

No Disney Channel Original Movie had the masses soaring and flying in quite the same way as High School Musical.

Released in 2006, the original movie starred the likes of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale at the very start of their careers. It was the sort of smash hit that launched a mega-successful franchise and that had a positive impact on their net worth.

After working their way through classic bops like “We’re All In This Together,” the group got together for two more movies. High School Musical 3: Senior Year even got a theatrical release.

The franchise even inspired a Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, starring the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

Alongside Zac, Vanessa and Ashley, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel made up the main group of the original High School Musical franchise. Many of them have gone on to do big things over the years since they left high school behind.

We gathered the six main stars and ranked them from lowest to highest based on their estimated net worth.

Click through to see which High School Musical cast member bopped their way to the top of the list…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Disney, Disney Channel, EG, evergreen, Extended, High School Musical, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Movies, Net Worth, Slideshow, Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron