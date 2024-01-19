Taraji P. Henson Says Oprah Winfrey Feud Rumors Is Taking Away From 'The Color Purple'

Taraji P. Henson is hitting back at all of the rumored drama surrounding The Color Purple.

There have been prevailing rumors throughout the press tour for the film – for which Oprah Winfrey acted as a producer – that the pair had some kind of tension between them.

Oprah, 69, has already denied the rumors that she and Taraji, 53, have been feuding and now Taraji is weighing in on the false narrative.

“I hope they can focus back onto this film, because right now, to me, it feels like what I said is now becoming louder than this beautiful film,” Taraji told TODAY.com.

“And that’s not fair to me, or anybody in the film because the film deals with women who are oppressed — who live in an oppressed system,” Taraji continued. “Men and women. And all the characters in that film except for the white people. So that movie is about healing. That movie is about sisterhood.”

In another recent interview, Taraji shared the issues on set of The Color Purple that she had Oprah fix.