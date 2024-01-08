Oprah Winfrey Speaks to Taraji P. Henson Feud Rumors, Addresses That Viral Empire State Building Video Where Fans Thought There Was Tension

Oprah Winfrey is shutting down rumors that she is in a feud with The Color Purple star Taraji P. Henson.

There have been prevailing rumors throughout the press tour for the film – for which Oprah acted as a producer – that the pair had some kind of tension between them.

Oprah told ET, “I would just like to say about this whole Taraji thing … I heard I was trending yesterday. People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji. Taraji will tell you herself that I’ve been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind the scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed. So whenever I heard that there was something that someone needed, I’m not in charge of the budget because that’s Warner Brothers you know that’s the way the studio system works.”

“We as producers, everybody gets their salary, everybody is negotiated by your team. And so, whenever I heard there was an issue or there was a problem, there was a problem with a cars or the problem with their food, I would step in and do whatever I could to make it right. And I believe that she would even vouch for that and say that is true,” Oprah continued.

“I am all for everybody being the greatest and rising to meet the rising of their own life. There was something online about us being separated at the top of the Empire State Building. On that particular day, we were so cold so I don’t know what kind of body language people were talking about. I was literally just trying to stay warm and that was the fourth thing we had done. There’s no validity to there being a thing between Taraji and I,” she continued.

Taraji also recently shut down rumors of a feud.