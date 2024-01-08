'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Stranger Things season five has officially started production!

Netflix just revealed the news in a press release and included a cast photo.

The cast photo confirms what we already knew: that a majority of the original cast is returning. The photo shows stars including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, and others. Find out who is exiting the series.

Here’s the synopsis of the show, if you’ve never watched: A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.

Head to Netflix to watch Stranger Things seasons one through four now. Season five does not yet have a debut date. Stay tuned!

