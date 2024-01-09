Taraji P. Henson Explains the 'Color Purple' On-Set Issues That She Had Oprah Winfrey Fix

Oprah Winfrey has already denied that she had a feud with Taraji P. Henson while working on The Color Purple and now we’re learning more about what happened on set.

Taraji has spoken out to explain the on-set issues she faced and how she get Oprah involved to help fix them.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Taraji said, “I didn’t tell [co-stars Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks], but a lot of the stuff on that set, they got because I fought.”

Taraji continued, “They gave us rental cars, and I was like, ‘I can’t drive myself to set in Atlanta.’ This is insurance liability, it’s dangerous. Now they robbing people. What do I look like, taking myself to work by myself in a rental car? So I was like, ‘Can I get a driver or security to take me?’ I’m not asking for the moon. They’re like, ‘Well, if we do it for you, we got to do it for everybody.’ Well, do it for everybody! It’s stuff like that, stuff I shouldn’t have to fight for. I was on the set of Empire fighting for trailers that wasn’t infested with bugs.”

Danielle recently revealed that Taraji was the one who got the cast their own dressing rooms and food provided during rehearsals.

“I remember when we first came and we’re doing rehearsals, they put us all in the same space,” she said (via THR). “We didn’t have our own dressing rooms at the time. We didn’t have our own food…[Oprah] corrected it for us. [Taraji] was our voice. This was my first studio film. Sometimes you do come in saying, ‘Ok, I’ll take whatever they give me. I’m just happy to be here.’ But [Taraji] spoke up for us. You showed me how to do that.”

