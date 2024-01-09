Shanna Moakler Reveals Alleged Reason Why She & Travis Barker Split Up, Slams Kardashian-Jenner Family

Shanna Moakler is not holding back during her latest podcast appearance, and she’s speaking out about her ex Travis Barker, the Kardashian family, and more.

It all went down on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast, but the episode isn’t officially out until Wednesday (January 10). Luckily, there’s some preview clips and quotes that are circulating and we have some of the info.

Keep reading to see what she shared…