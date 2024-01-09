Top Stories
Timothee Chalamet Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez 'Photo Request,' Reveals There's No Kylie Jenner Feud

Are Meryl Streep &amp; Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Star Wars' The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Movie (With Grogu!)

17 Stars Say They Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 16 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 2:43 pm

Shanna Moakler Reveals Alleged Reason Why She & Travis Barker Split Up, Slams Kardashian-Jenner Family

Shanna Moakler is not holding back during her latest podcast appearance, and she’s speaking out about her ex Travis Barker, the Kardashian family, and more.

It all went down on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast, but the episode isn’t officially out until Wednesday (January 10). Luckily, there’s some preview clips and quotes that are circulating and we have some of the info.

Keep reading to see what she shared…

