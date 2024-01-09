The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung to Make Broadway Debut in 'Hadestown'

Lola Tung is heading to Broadway!

The 21-year-old actress will make her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown next month.

Lola will take over as Eurydice starting on February 9 and she’s only going to be in the show for a limited amount of time.

“I saw Hadestown in February of 2020 and immediately fell in love with the show,” Lola said in a statement. “I’d had dreams of being on Broadway since I performed in my middle school musicals, and after seeing Hadestown I instantly added it to the little list of dream shows in my mind. The storytelling is beautiful and unique, the music is unbelievably special, and the show is just so moving. I am very grateful to be joining this incredible company. What a dream and an honor it is to be making my Broadway debut in this show!”

Lola will star in the show for six weeks and her run ends on March 17.

Also starring in the show will be Jordan Fisher as Orpheus and Grammy winner Ani DiFranco as Persephone.

