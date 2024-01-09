Top Stories
Timothee Chalamet Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez 'Photo Request,' Reveals There's No Kylie Jenner Feud

Timothee Chalamet Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez 'Photo Request,' Reveals There's No Kylie Jenner Feud

Are Meryl Streep &amp; Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Are Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Star Wars' The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Movie (With Grogu!)

Star Wars' The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Movie (With Grogu!)

17 Stars Say They Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 16 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

17 Stars Say They Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 16 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 2:56 pm

Adan Canto Dead at 42 Following Battle with Appendiceal Cancer

Adan Canto Dead at 42 Following Battle with Appendiceal Cancer

Adan Canto, the Mexican-American actor best known for work in TV show hits including The Cleaning Lady and Designated Survivor, has tragically died at the young age of 42.

The 42-year-old actor was privately battling appendiceal cancer.

Keep reading to find out more…

He played the male lead in the Fox series The Cleaning Lady for the first two seasons. The show has been filming season three and he was unable to re-join due to his health, but he did reportedly plan to return for later episodes, Deadline reports.

Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” his representatives at his agency, UTA, Entertainment360 and Viewpoint, said. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

You may also recognize him from X-Men: Days of Future Past, Narcos, and more projects.

Our thoughts are with Adan‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.
Just Jared on Facebook
adan canto rip 01
adan canto rip 02
adan canto rip 03
adan canto rip 04
adan canto rip 05
adan canto rip 06
adan canto rip 07
adan canto rip 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adan Canto, RIP