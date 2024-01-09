Adan Canto Dead at 42 Following Battle with Appendiceal Cancer

Adan Canto, the Mexican-American actor best known for work in TV show hits including The Cleaning Lady and Designated Survivor, has tragically died at the young age of 42.

The 42-year-old actor was privately battling appendiceal cancer.

He played the male lead in the Fox series The Cleaning Lady for the first two seasons. The show has been filming season three and he was unable to re-join due to his health, but he did reportedly plan to return for later episodes, Deadline reports.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” his representatives at his agency, UTA, Entertainment360 and Viewpoint, said. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

You may also recognize him from X-Men: Days of Future Past, Narcos, and more projects.

Our thoughts are with Adan‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.