Jonathan Bennett to Make Broadway Debut, Announces He'll Take Over a Role In 'Spamalot'

Jonathan Bennett has announced a major new role!

The 42-year-old Hallmark Channel star is headed to Broadway to star in the revival of Spamalot, replacing one of the show’s original actors just two months after it’s opening.

“It’s my dream come true. I’m so pumped,” he told People of his new role.

The musical, featuring a book and lyrics by Eric Idle, is “lovingly ripped off” from the classic movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail. “Everything that makes a great knight in the theatre is here, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake,” the synopsis reads.

Jonathan will be taking over the role of Sir Robin. Michael Urie is currently performing in the role, with his final performance set for Sunday, January 21st.

The Mean Girls star takes over just two days later on Tuesday, January 23rd, through April 28th.

“I am gutted to take my leave of @SpamalotBway, it’s the most fun thing ever. I will miss my fellow clowns and the wonderful people at the St James Theatre. Come see me before 1/21 and then the wonderful #jonathanbennett as Sir Robin from 1/23!” Michael shared on Twitter/X.

Michael exits the show to star in a production of Once Upon a Mattress at New York City Center from January 24th to February 4th, alongside Sutton Foster. Then he will reportedly start filming a TV show.

You can get tickets to watch Jonathan Bennett in Spamalot HERE!