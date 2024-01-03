Travis Kelce Details His NYE 2024 Celebration With Girlfriend Taylor Swift & Family!

Travis Kelce is starting 2024 off on the right foot!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player spoke out about his New Year’s Eve party alongside girlfriend Taylor Swift and mom Donna Kelce.

In their latest New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce asked his brother about the bash, as well as the Chiefs-Bengals game earlier in the day.

“How was having Mom there for that game? Pretty good?” Jason asked.

“It was fun, yeah,” Travis said, adding: “And then we all got to celebrate New Year’s together.”

“It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family. I think I had over 50, 55 people come in for this one,” going on to say he had a “good New Year’s celebration” with his friends and family and even said he got a great present from his mom.

“I got to exchange presents with Mama Kelc. I can’t tell you what I got because some things are still being made for you. That’s one of the gifts and it’s awesome. You’re gonna f–king love this gift,” he teased Jason.

“It was cool to have Mom in town to catch up on a little Christmas and the New Year. Bring the New Year in with her,” he said.

After the game, Travis and Taylor met up with family and friends to celebrate New Year’s Eve at a private party in Kansas City. The couple was seen kissing at midnight and they were also seen hanging with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. His business managers recently responded to accusations that the romance is a stunt!