Gypsy Rose Blanchard Leaves NSFW Comment About Her Husband & He Replied

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is speaking out in response to haters who have said negative things about her husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

The 32-year-old was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy and served eight years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother Dee Dee.

Now, Gypsy is free and enjoying life with her husband Ryan, who she met and got married to while she was in prison.

Some people left mean comments on one of Ryan‘s Instagram posts and Gypsy responded with a NSFW comment about his private parts.

“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you💕 besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️,” Gypsy wrote in the comments.

Ryan responded, “Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha…now come get it Baby…”

It was discovered that Gypsy is a distant relative of a popular reality star.