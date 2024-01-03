FX Debuts 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans' Trailer - Watch Now!

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans is coming!

The official trailer for the FX series from Ryan Murphy has arrived, and it looks exciting!

Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny all star in the series.

It’s also final role for Treat Williams, who sadly died in a June motorcycle accident at 71 years old. He plays former CBS head and media tycoon Bill Paley in the adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.

The cast also includes Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Ella Beatty and Tom Hollander.

A plot summary, via Deadline: “The miniseries chronicles the tale of the famous wunderkind author Truman Capote as he stabs several of his female friends — whom he called his ‘swans’ — in the back by publishing a roman à clef short story called La Côte Basque 1965 in Esquire in 1975.”

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, available next day on Hulu.

Watch the trailer…