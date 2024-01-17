Kim Kardashian Relaunches Makeup Line With a New Name & Approach to Beauty

Kim Kardashian is giving fans exactly what they want – a return to the beauty world.

The 43-year-old mogul and reality star took to social media on Wednesday (January 17) to confirm that she was launching a new makeup brand years after announcing the end of KKW Beauty.

She unveiled three new products and confirmed the line’s new name. Kim also revealed how her approach to beauty has changed since the closing of her original brand.

Kim‘s new line will be called SKKN BY KIM MAKEUP. The line was presented as the meeting point for “skin-loving formulas” and “high-performance glam.”

“I’ve recently been taking a skin-first approach towards my beauty routine. In developing @SKKN BY KIM Makeup, my goal was not only to create universally-flattering cosmetic essentials, but also to ensure that our products are clean, hydrating, and help improve the look and feel of skin with every wear,” she explained on Instagram.

The new line launches on January 26 at 9am PT. Kim‘s first products include a line of 10 matte lipsticks, 15 lip pencils and a 12-pan, all-matte eyeshadow palette.

You can join the waitlist to access the products here.

Kim teased plans to launch her new makeup under the umbrella of her SKKN skincare line in June 2023. At the same time, she revealed if new fragrances were also coming.

