Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard & Sam Rockwell Hype Up New Movie 'Argylle' at Press Event

Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell are promoting their new movie Argylle in South Korea.

The trio attended a press conference for the star-studded spy flick, which premieres on February 2, in Seoul on Thursday (January 18).

While onstage, Bryce, Henry and Sam presented a united front and posed for cute photos together.

Henry looked dashing in a double breasted, patterned suit while Bryce opted for a colorful long-sleeved shirt and long dress in a matching pattern. Sam kept it casual in a button-up shirt and pleated pants.

Here’s the synopsis of the movie: Bryce stars as Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Argylle also stars the likes of Dua Lipa, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Sofia Boutella, Ariana Debose, Catherine O’Hara and Samuel L. Jackson. Check out the trailer.

Spoiler alert: The movie features what appears to be a fairly steamy dance scene with two of the costars.

