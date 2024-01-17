Alix Earle Has a Hilarious Reaction to Extremely Generous Gift From Boyfriend Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle is reacting to a sweet gift from her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios!

The 23-year-old TikTok star confirmed her relationship with the 28-year-old football player in November 2023.

Ever since, she’s been spotted at a few of his games and has also posted adorable content with him.

In her latest Braxton TikTok, Alix shows off a particularly generous gift from him and reacts to it.

The influencer is chilling in her bed as she speaks to her followers. “I’m sitting here with my heating pad on, and my man has handed me $400,” she says, showing off her stack of bills as Braxton chuckles in the background.

“What did I do to deserve this?” she asks the athlete in a Southern accent, to which he cheekily replies, “Are you country now?”

Again in a Southern accent, Alix asks what she did to deserve the cash. “I’ll tell you later,” Braxton mutters.

Then, Alix comes up with her own theory: “For being a great girlfriend? Thank you!”

She recently opened up about drama involving Braxton‘s ex-girlfriend, Sophia Culpo.