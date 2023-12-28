Alix Earle Talks Drama With Ex Tyler Wade & Boyfriend Braxton Berrios' Ex Sophia Culpo Following Cheating Rumors

Alix Earle opened up in a tell-all podcast episode about some of the biggest relationship drama she’s been involved in over the last year.

The 23-year-old content creator is currently dating NFL player Braxton Berrios. However, she was previously involved with MLB player Tyler Wade.

At the end of 2022, Alix went viral after confirming that she and Tyler had broken up. She was then branded a “homewrecker” after she and Braxton started getting closer after he broke up with Sophia Culpo.

In the newest episode of her Hot Mess podcast, Alix responded to all of the drama for the first time and revealed her side of the story.

Read more about Alix Earle’s biggest relationship dramas…

According to Alix, the drama started at the end of 2022 when she confirmed that she had split up with Tyler, who she referred to as “baseball boy,” during a live stream. People screen-recorded the conversation, turning it into viral videos that led to news stories about the breakup.

The reports suggested that the breakup was because Tyler wasn’t posting Alix on Instagram. That wasn’t the case.

“It was such a toxic relationship, which is why I kind of got to the point where I was like, ‘Oh he didn’t post me. We broke up.’ That was just one of the things we would fight about,” she said. “We only dated for three months so it really didn’t get too serious.”

She continued, saying, “Everything that I did, he s-it on. He did not support me at all, especially when it came to social media stuff.”

Alix listed other issues with their relationship, alleging that he didn’t want to have a relationship with her friends and that he was liking photos of models and more on social media.

The relationship ended, though they sparked reunion rumors in the new year.

In February 2023, Alix met Braxton, who she referred to as “NFL man.”

They wound up hanging out at a Super Bowl party. Alix stressed that nothing happened between them during the party. However, Braxton unfollowed Alix on Instagram after the night, prompting her to ask him why.

He explained that he needed to go get closure with his ex Sophia, who found out that they were spotted together at the party.

In March, Braxton and Alix went out on a date. At the same time, she said that Tyler was trying to convince her that he’d changed and wanted to rekindle their relationship.

At the same time, Alix noticed that he had followed Sophia on Instagram and was interacting with her content.

The following month, Alix and Braxton were spotted at lunch together, leading to her being called a “homewrecker.”

“I was like wait, what? It turns out that Braxton‘s ex had been posting on her story, even had a highlight up on her Instagram, saying that basically she was cheated on by NFL man with me,” Alix recalled.

Alix said, “I was so down bad and sad about these comments because for personal reasons and stuff I’ve gone through, being called a homewrecker is probably the most triggering thing you could say to me.”

After gaining some perspective, she said that she realized she didn’t do anything wrong and opted not to comment on the allegations, which seemingly stemmed from her night with Braxton at the Super Bowl party.

Her relationship with Braxton continued to grow, so she shared him on her TikTok, prompting more drama. Alix said that Sophia “comes out and basically starts talking her s-it online, basically going along with this narrative that I was a homewrecker in their relationship.”

“I am one for, listen: You want to air your stuff out online, go for it. I clearly do that myself, but this was my first time where I feel like I had been pulled into this huge scandal. Like it’s all over my TikTok, all the little gossip pages, all the press is picking this up,” she said.

Alix said that she had multiple conversations with Braxton to make sure that he had not cheated because she didn’t want to be with him if it was true.

Despite knowing the truth, she said that the drama sent her to “a bad place” and left her considering if they should take a break.

Alix added that Sophia reached out via DM to apologize, leaving her thinking that they had moved on.

However, a few months later, Sophia brought up her relationship with Braxton again while on the Barely Filtered podcast. The episode alluded to him cheating with Alix, and it aired the same day that Alix‘s Call Her Daddy interview premiered.

“I kept quiet. I was like, ‘You know what? It’s not worth it,’” she recalled, opting instead “to take the mature route.”

She emphasized that she didn’t want to repeat the mistake she made when she confirmed her breakup with Tyler.

With the benefit of perspective, Alix decided to tell her side of the story on her own podcast.

She stressed that she was in a good place with them and that she felt respected and heard by him.

“I really do appreciate NFL man, and he is the best and is so respectful of me and I’m trying to be my best self,” she said.

We’ll update you if either Tyler or Sophia have anything to say about the episode.

If you missed it, earlier this month Braxton spilled on his relationship with Alix and if he plans to marry her.

Press play on Alix Earle’s podcast episode below…