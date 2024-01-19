Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Critics After Showing Off Tanning Bed in Her Office

Ashley Park Hospitalized, Recovering From 'Critical Septic Shock' to Multiple Organs

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 4:12 pm

Celebrities Reveal Their Strange Fears, Including Spoons, Revolving Doors, Avocados & Dolphins

Celebrities play larger-than-life characters at work, but in their day-to-day lives they really are just like us. That means that they also have fears that they sometimes have to confront.

You might be afraid of spiders, small spaces or maybe even flying. They’re pretty common fears. Some celebrities have admitted to suffering from them, too.

Others have copped to some more unique terrors over the years. One star is afraid of avocados while another has explained their fear of chewing gum. A musician explained why they have a thing about spoons, and an A-list actor explained how revolving doors make them nervous.

We rounded up 16 celebrity fears, some more mundane and others quite unique.

