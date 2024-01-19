How Do You Pronounce Kelce? Travis & Jason Reveal We've Been Saying It Wrong!

Did you know that we’ve all been pronouncing Kelce wrong this whole time?!

Brothers and NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce just opened up about the correct way to pronounce their last name, and it’s probably not how you expected.

While most of us have likely been saying “kel-see,” it’s also not “kel-chi.” So, how do you say it correctly?

On the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, the brothers revealed that they also were mispronouncing their last name for the first two decades of their lives.

The correct way to pronounce the name is “kels” with just one syllable.

The brothers accused their dad of changing their last name and he said, “I never changed my name out of nowhere. I got tired of correcting people.”

Jason jokingly replied, “So you changed your entire family’s name over generations … ’cause you were tired of correcting people.”

The Kelce family thinks everyone should just say it however they want. Travis says he’ll go by both while Jason only wants to go by “kel-see.”