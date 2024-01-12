'Mean Girls' (2024) Movie Features 6 Exciting Cameos, Including [SPOILER] from Original Film!

The new Mean Girls musical movie is now in theaters and fans will be treated to some fun cameos throughout the film!

While some of the cameos aren’t actually a surprise, there’s one huge surprise waiting for fans near the end of the movie. You can expect some applause from the crowd, assuming they are Mean Girls fans.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles in the new movie alongside new stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron and Renee Rapp as Regina George.

Make sure to check out all the songs that were cut from the Broadway musical when it was being adapted into the movie.

Browse through the slideshow to read all about each cameo in the Mean Girls musical movie…