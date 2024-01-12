Top Stories
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Update for Season 20: Changes Are Happening!

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids

'Young Sheldon' Spinoff in the Works, Two Actors to Reprise Roles

Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory Gets Response from the Pentagon Amid Claims

Fri, 12 January 2024 at 2:17 pm

Seal Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with All Four Kids at 'The Book of Clarence' Premiere

Seal Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with All Four Kids at 'The Book of Clarence' Premiere

Seal and his family are making a very rare red carpet appearance!

The 60-year-old “Kiss from a Rose” singer stepped out for the premiere of The Book of Clarence on Friday (January 5) held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Seal posed for photos on the red carpet with his four kids – daughters Leni, 19, and Lou, 13, along with sons Henry, 18, and Johan, 16. Seal‘s girlfriend Laura Strayer was also in attendance.

Seal and his family attended the premiere of The Book of Clarence to support his brother Jeymes Samuel, who directed the movie.

Seal officially adopted Leni in 2009, four years after marrying her mother, his ex-wife Heidi Klum. During their marriage, Seal and Heidi, 50, welcomed Henry, Johan, and Lou. Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

In an interview from a few years ago, Seal opened up about the “challenges” of co-parenting.
Photos: Getty Images
