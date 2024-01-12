Josh Hutcherson Goes Viral on TikTok After Fan Shares Video Singing 'Whistle' to the Actor

Josh Hutcherson has become a viral sensation on TikTok this week thanks to a video from comedian Harry Daniels.

If you didn’t know, Harry is famous for going up to celebrities on the streets of New York City and asking to sing for them. He was even given backstage access at Z100′s Jingle Ball concert this past year to make some more videos.

Well, Harry found Josh on the street and asked to sing for him!

The video has been over 26 million times in less than 24 hours and the video has more than 7 million likes.

“I saw my chance to sing for Josh Hutcherson and took it,” Harry wrote on the video. He captioned it, “i feel like this was like the only way i could follow up the gypsy rose video 😭😭😭.”

Harry sings Flo Rida‘s “Whistle” to Josh, just days after his own cover of the song went viral.