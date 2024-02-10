Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Party in Vegas Ahead of Super Bowl 2024, Exactly 1 Year After Sparking Breakup Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are making happy memories at the 2024 Super Bowl almost exactly one year to the day after sparking breakup rumors ahead of last year’s big game.

On Friday night (February 9), the 37-year-old actress and poet and the 33-year-old musician were spotted at a Future concert during the h.wood Group’s Homecoming event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The couple coordinated their monochromatic looks and stood at each other’s sides during the show.

Megan also hit the red carpet at The One Party by Uber at Fontainebleau Las Vegas Friday night. She wore a studded black bustier, which put her full sleeve tattoo on display.

The actress paired the top with skin-tight leather pants and stilettos. She capped off the look with a silver necklace and her glam pink hair.

If you forgot, Megan and MGK sparked major breakup rumors the night before the 2023 Super Bowl.

It all started when Megan deleted all photos of the rapper from her Instagram account and shared a cryptic post. There were rumors that it was all a stunt ahead of an onstage appearance during Rihanna‘s Halftime Show. However, that was not the case.

Rumors of a split followed the duo for a few months. However, reports suggested that they reconciled in April 2023.

We put together a timeline of the drama last year if you need a better reminder.

Hopefully this year they have a wonderful time at the game!

If you missed it, Megan recently hit the red carpet in one of her most NSFW looks to date!

