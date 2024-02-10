Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens & More Stars Dazzle at One&Only One Za'abeel Grand Opening

So many celebrities traveled to Dubai to attend the grand opening of One&Only One Za’abeel this weekend!

Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Naomi Campbell, Idris and Sabrina Elba are just a few of the A-listers who attended the opening of the company’s first vertical urban resort on Saturday (February 10).

Others in attendance included the likes of Emma Raducanu, Esai Morales, David Gandy, Isabelle Huppert, Angelababy, Vincent Cassel, Ramla Ali and Mark Ronson.

Since there were so many stars on the red carpet, we pulled together photos of all of them for you to easily peruse.

Head inside to see all of the photos from the event…

Keep scrolling to see photos of everyone at the One&Only One Za’abeel Grand Opening…

Jennifer Lopez FYI: Jennifer is wearing Giambattista Valli

Vanessa Hudgens

Naomi Campbell FYI: Naomi is decked out in Bulgari jewels and wearing Ali Karoui

Emma Raducanu

Mark Ronson

Idris and Sabrina Elba

Ramla Ali

Vincent Cassel

Angelababy

Isabelle Huppert

David Gandy

Esai Morales

Nicola Roberts

After walking the red carpet at the event, Jennifer, Mark and Idris were all photographed onstage inside the venue.

The trip comes just a week before Jennifer is releasing her new visual album This Is Me…Now. Check out a trailer for the project to see the star-studded cast.

Scroll through all of the photos from the event in the gallery…