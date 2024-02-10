Will Taylor Swift Make the Super Bowl? We Got a Major Update About If She'll Be At Travis Kelce's Big Game

Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl, fans have been wondering if Taylor Swift would make it to the game to cheer on Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old “Mastermind” pop titan has been at many of her boyfriend’s games since they went public with their relationship. However, she recently returned to her mega-successful Eras Tour and has performed several shows in Japan over the last few days.

Thus, it’s been a real guessing game regarding if she would be in the stands at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (February 11). We can now answer that question definitively!

Head inside to see if Taylor Swift will make the 2024 Super Bowl…

It has been confirmed that Taylor will be at the game, and she is already en route.

Gracie Hunt, daughter of the Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt shared the exciting news to People on Saturday night (February 10).

“She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited,” she gushed while on the red carpet at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Taylor is one of several celebrities who will be cheering on the Chiefs to victory this year!