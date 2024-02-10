Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy & More Stars Attend Directors Guild of America Awards 2024 - See Pics of Everyone There!

So many stars walked the red carpet at the 76th Directors Guild Of America Awards on Saturday night (February 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emma Stone and her Poor Things costar Mark Ruffalo both attended the event at The Beverly Hilton to support director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Other actors included the likes of Cillian Murphy, Matt Bomer and Eva Longoria.

We pulled together photos of more than 20 famed actors and directors at the event. That way you can easily scroll and see who was there and what they were wearing!

Head inside to see the pics…

Keep scrolling to see photos of everyone who attended the 76th Directors Guild Of America Awards…

Celine Song FYI: Celine is wearing Prada.

Patty Jenkins FYI: Patty is wearing Naeem Khan.

Shawn Levy

Judd Apatow

Ilana Glazer FYI: Ilana is wearing Rebecca Vallance.

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan

Eva Longoria FYI: Eva is wearing Alberta Ferretti SS24 RTW.

Rachel Sennott

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

David Duchovny

Matt Bomer

Jay Ellis

A.V. Rockwell

Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford

Alexander Payne

Yorgos Lanthimos

Greta Gerwig FYI: Greta is wearing Balmain.

Emma Stone

Rashida Jones

Cillian Murphy

Rose Byrne

Carla Gallo