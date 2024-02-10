Drake Reveals the Massive Bet He Placed on Super Bowl 2024 - Find Out How Much He Could Lose

Drake is feeling really confident going into the 2024 Super Bowl.

On Saturday (February 10), the 37-year-old “God’s Plan” rapper took to social media to reveal that he put a massive bet on the biggest football of the year.

If his team wins the game, he’ll walk away with millions. However, he stands to lose a significant amount of money if he got things wrong.

Head inside to find out how much money Drake put on the game…

On Instagram, Drake revealed that he bet $1.15 million on the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers in the game.

He could pocket more than $2.3 million if the game goes his way.

Drake has been a loud and proud Chiefs fans for a while. However, this time around he added that Taylor Swift was making him feel extra confident.

“I can’t bet against the swifties,” he wrote in the accompanying caption, referencing Taylor‘s fandom.

The rapper is no stranger to high-stakes gambling. Back in 2022, he lost a significant sum of money in another sports bet.

