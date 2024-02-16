Sebastian Stan Responds to Journalist Calling His 'A Different Man' Character a 'Beast'

Sebastian Stan is pushing back at a journalist’s comment about his new movie.

On Friday (February 16), the 41-year-old actor attended a press conference at the 2024 Berlinale International Film Festival alongside his co-stars Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson to promote their new movie A Different Man.

In the thriller, Sebastian plays Edward, an aspiring actor with facial disfigurement and undergoes reconstructive surgery to start a new life, but becomes obsessed with an actor with a facial disfigurement (Pearson) who is portraying him in a play based on his former life.

For the first half of the movie, Sebastian wears heavy makeup and prosthetics to portray the character with a facial disfigurement.

At the press conference, a journalist – who is not a native English speaker – asked Sebastian, “What do you think happens after the transformation from this so-called beast, as they call him, to this perfect man?”

Keep reading to find out more… “I have to call you out a little bit on the choice of words there, because I think part of why the film is important is because we often don’t have the right vocabulary,” Sebastian responded, via Variety.

“I think it’s a little bit more complex than that, and obviously there are language barriers, but you know, ‘beast’ isn’t the word,” Sebastian continued. “And I think, ultimately, it’s just interesting to hear this word because I think that’s one of the things the film is saying — we have these preconceived ideas and we’re not really educated on how to understand this experience in particular.”

“That’s one of the things I love about the movie,” he added. “He’s offering you a way to look at it, and hopefully, if you can have the same objective point of view while you’re experiencing the film, maybe you can kind of pick apart the initial instincts that you have, and maybe those aren’t always the right ones.”

While promoting A Different Man at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival last month, Sebastian opened up about wearing the facial prosthetics.

