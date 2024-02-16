Jennifer Lopez Sings About Ben Affleck Again on 'Dear Ben Part 2' - Listen Now & Read Lyrics!

Jennifer Lopez has finally released her long-awaited album This Is Me… Now and it features songs about her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The entertainer famously released her album This Is Me… Then back in 2002 while she was in her first relationship with Ben and there was a song on that album titled “Dear Ben.”

Now, Jennifer has released “Dear Ben Part II” on the new record.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Sitting here alonе, looking at my ring, ring / Feeling overwhelmed, it make me wanna sing, sing / How did we end up here without a rewind? / Oh my, this is my life / Sitting here alone, knowing you will call me / Look down at my phone and there’s your caller ID / Seeing all the signs and it gets me so high / You make me sing,” she sings in the chorus.

Listen to the full song below!

Read the lyrics below.