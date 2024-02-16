The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Suffering From Dementia, Family Seeks Conservatorship

Brian Wilson‘s family has filed for a conservatorship.

Following the death of his wife Melinda, the family of the 81-year-old Beach Boys co-founder filed court documents to obtain a conservatorship, revealing that Brian is suffering from a “major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia).”

Keep reading to find out more…“Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, [housekeeper] Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person,” Brian’s family shared in a statement with People.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family,” the statement continued.

Brian‘s family added that he can still “enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

In the court filing, Brian‘s team noted that he is “unable to properly provide for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

Melinda – who died on Jan. 30 at the age of 77 – had helped Brian through his mental illness and “attended to Mr. Wilson’s daily living needs, as Mr. Wilson is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

Prior to her death, Brian had an “Advance Health Care Directive” naming Melinda the “agent” for his health care.

Since the directive did not list a successor to Melinda, Brian‘s team is now asking the courts to appoint a new conservator. Longtime family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers are the proposed new co-conservators because they “have had a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them.” LeAnn is also Brian’s “agent under his power of attorney.”

According to the filing, LeAnn and Jean‘s intent is to “ensure that all of Mr. Wilson’s daily living needs are [satisfied] and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home.

The court documents also say that Brian would not be able to attend a court hearing, with his doctor writing, “He is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose. Often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances. Has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation.”

Brian‘s doctor also noted that he is taking medication that slows the “progression of illness.”