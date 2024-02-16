Frankie Bird Drops 'Miss You Love You,' the Perfect Song for Broken-Hearted Fans After Valentine's Day

Are you still hung up on your ex? Did you think about them on Valentine’s Day this week? Then Frankie Bird has the song for you!

The indie singer-songwriter is even challenging her fans to send the song to an ex who they still having feelings for!

“I miss you, love you / Been wanting to call you / I won’t though cuz I’m scared to / But it’d be nice to tell you / That I need you to talk to / And share things like we used to / I won’t though cuz you won’t too / But I miss you love you,” Frankie sings in the chorus to the song.

Frankie Bird‘s most recent single “If I’m Being Honest” got the attention of a very famous fan.

Head inside to listen to the new song…

Listen below!