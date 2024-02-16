Usher Explains Why Justin Bieber Turned Down Offer to Join Him for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher is opening up about Justin Bieber‘s decision to not join him on stage during the Halftime Show.

This past weekend, the 45-year-old “Yeah!” entertainer headed the Halftime Show at the 2024 Super Bowl and ahead of the game, many fans were disappointed that the 29-year-old “Peaches” singer did not participate despite a lot of speculation.

It was later revealed that Justin ended up declining the offer to take part in the Halftime Show and in a new interview, Usher is explaining why.

Keep reading to find out more…“Things did [not] work out with Justin. I honor and recognize that my brother,” Usher shared on The Breakfast Club. “I think it might have been the fact that he was wanting to tell a different story right now, and I understand that.”

Usher then noted that he isn’t holding any resentment towards Justin for turning down his invitation.

“But we did have a brief conversation and we’re gonna do something else in the future,” Usher added. “No love lost or anything like that.”

While Justin didn’t participate in the Halftime Show, he was in attendance at the game with wife Hailey Bieber.

Also in his new interview, Usher said that he’s confident that Justin will headline his own Halftime Show in the future.

“It’s a lot of pressure for the Super Bowl, obviously for me to put together a show,” Usher admitted. “So, I reached out to everybody. Justin wasn’t the only person that I actually spoke to about doing the Super Bowl. But the moment was maybe for later.”

He continued, “He’s gonna play the Super Bowl. I’ll go ahead and give you that for the future. I profess that over his life and over his time, because he has a career that deserves it.”

“But, it just didn’t happen,” Usher added. “That doesn’t mean it’s not going to.”

Earlier this month, Justin gave his first live performance in more than a year.